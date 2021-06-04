STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
How a marshy construction debris site became a high-yielding farm

Modern agricultural practices like precision farming have been introduced in the land.

An agriculture department official visits the vegetable farm which was earlier a waste dump for construction debris at Muttada

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A piece of marshy land at Muttada in  Thiruvananthapuram belonging to a private builder, which was  otherwise being used to dump construction waste, has been converted into a lush vegetable farmland. This has been done with  the technical support of the State Agricultural Development and Farmers  Welfare Department. And the vegetables harvested are now being exported to West Asia after the local demands are met.

Modern agricultural practices like precision farming have been introduced in the land. The mulching method, by which a  protective organic or inorganic layer of material is spread on the  ground, to grow vegetables. It has been adopted to avoid the  plants from getting rotten due to rain, drought and heat. Though precision farming was introduced several years  ago, this technology- and information-based method of farming has started being adopted by urban farmers only recently. In the eco-living farming  land at Muttada, the concept being implemented by the people behind it  is “farm to home”. The hi-tech farming practices use less manpower, mainly to pluck the vegetables for  sale and to clear the area of weeds. 

“Through drip irrigation,  the required nanomanure is pumped in. Only organic matter is used.  For one litre of water, only two grams of nanomanure is required. In normal circumstances, 100 grams of manure costs `500. Due to the  mulching method adopted, the advantage is that it will withstand the  flooding caused due to rain. This is the same technology used in polyhouse farming,” a senior agriculture department official told TNIE.   

Over the last one month, a stream of local residents have been coming to the farmland at Anchumukku at Muttada from 9am to get fresh organic vegetables. Currently, the vegetables  produced include salad cucumber, long beans, tomatoes, bitter gourd, long  gourd, ladies finger, white melon, red amaranthus, green chilli,  pumpkin etc. In another five months, several varieties of  fish like mrigal carp, rohu, catla and chitralada will be ready for  harvesting.

