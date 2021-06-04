STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Overseas Malayalis shell out Rs 1 crore for Covid relief

The programme received contributions from overseas Malayalis and also Keralites associations like GAMA (Greater Austin Malayalee Association).

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The US-based Keralites art and cultural non-profit organisation, Art Lovers of America (ALA) and non-profit charity organisation Care & Share donated medical equipment worth `1 crore to aid the state’s Covid fight. They were successful in accumulating more than $100,000 for the initiative through their medical equipment fundraiser programme launched on May 9. 

The ALA consulted with the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL), Arogya Suraksha Mission and district medical officers before procuring the equipment. As part of the first phase of the donation, 35 oxygen concentrators of 10 litres, 1,000 oxygen-flow meters, 3,500 pulse oximeters, 75,000 N95 masks, 5,500 PPE kits, 1,000 nasal cannula, 500 non-rebreather masks, etc, were flown to Kerala.

The team led by ALA president Shijy Alex and ALA secretary Kiran Chandran added that more medical materials will be arranged in the state within a week as part of the second phase of their initiative. 
Health minister Veena George appreciated their help through her official Facebook page recently. 
Welcoming their generous act, the health minister acknowledged ALA for arranging the life-saving medical equipment for the state within a short time of three weeks.

