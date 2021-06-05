STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Inside the bamboo forest in Saigramam

Growing tall on the banks of Mamam river that flows through the Saigramam campus in Thonnakkal, are 10,000 bamboo trees.

Published: 05th June 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Growing tall on the banks of Mamam river that flows through the Saigramam campus in Thonnakkal, are 10,000 bamboo trees. The forest, courtesy of the non-profit charity organisation Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust (SSSOT) supervised by  executive director K N Anand Kumar, has been helping visitors to the campus breathe and feel better. As the world celebrates another environment day,  the bamboo forest serves as a good example for this year’s theme - Ecosystem Restoration. The forest  that has grown wild is a serene spot in the heart of the capital city.

According to Anand Kumar, planting bamboo trees was an accidental decision. “Do you know the bamboos release 35 per cent more oxygen than other trees in the environment? Being a recyclable resource, they can regenerate infertile soil too. The trees can eliminate soil erosion. When we decided to plant the free bamboo saplings provided by Tropical Botanic Garden & Research Institute (TBGRI) in 2010 as part of an afforestation project in the area, little did we know about these qualities,” says Anand.

According to him, the forest hosts four varieties of bamboo species -Bambusa multiplex or Chinese Goddess Bamboo, Bambusa Bambos or Giant Thorny Bamboo, Dendrocalamus Strictus or Male Bamboo and Bambusa Vulgaris or common bamboo. “In the first two years, the bamboo saplings needed more care. However, later they flourished easily on the banks of the river and did not even need any fertilisers.

The plans for a forest started in 2005 and the celebrated cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar had laid the foundation stone of the facility. But due to some technical glitches, the planting of saplings happened later in 2010,” says Anand.  The greenery is now closed to visitors as part of ongoing lockdown restrictions. “Due to the restrictions, there are no celebration events on Environment Day. We hope after the lockdown, our bamboo forest will have visitors again,” concludes Anand.

EMINENT ADMIRERS
Not just Gavaskar, but late President APJ Abdul Kalam and incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu were also among the admirers of the bamboo forest. “When Dr Kalam visited here, he had wanted to stay inside the forest for two days. The silver jubilee celebration of the bamboo forest was inaugurated by Venkaiah Naidu in December 2019. He also commented that he had never seen such a beautiful forest in his life and ha stayed at the guest house built inside the forest,” shares Anand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp