100 Miyawaki forests to come up in Kattakada

A project to develop 100 Miyawaki forests in Kattakada constituency was launched on Saturday.

Published: 06th June 2021 05:09 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A project to develop 100 Miyawaki forests in Kattakada constituency was launched on Saturday. The micro-forests will be grown in six  panchayats. The pilot project was launched at a three-cent land at Aruvikkara in Maranalloor panchayat. I B Sathish,MLA, planted saplings of jackfruit, rambutan, thanni, kurangan mailanchi and ashokam.

District panchayat president D Suresh Kumar, Maranalloor grama panchayat president A Suresh Kumar, Land Use Board Commissioner A Nizamudeen, V Harilal, grama panchayat members Shibu and Babu Sajayan attended.

At another function, Education Minister V Sivankutty released the energy audit reports on all schools in the constituency. They were prepared by the Energy Management Centre. The report covers 53 schools in six panchayats. Energy efficiency projects worth Rs 174.61 lakh will help the schools to save Rs 59.26 lakh every year, according to the reports.

