18 persons booked for holding TV series shoot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Ayiroor police on Friday raided a sea-front resort near Edava where a television series shooting was held despite lockdown restrictions. Cases have been registered against as many as 18 people, including actors, under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance. The resort near Odayam was raided by a team led by Station House Officer G Gopakumar.

The police rounded them up while the shoot was progressing for the series being aired on a prominent Malayalam entertainment channel. The resort was locked down for having flouted Covid restrictions. Gopakumar said the shooting had been taking place in an area declared as a critical containment zone for the past two days.

“Since the resorts in the area have been shut, the shooting did not come to the attention of the local residents initially,” he said. Senior officers received a tip off regarding the shooting and the police raided the place.