Call to restore ecosystem

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: T’Puram: Kerala should learn from the floods and ensure environment-friendly activities in all sectors, CPI leader Pannyan Raveendran has said. He was speaking after inaugurating the Environment Day observance of Kerala Paristhithi Samrakshana Forum.

People and organisations should take up ecosystem restoration, the theme of this Environment Day, he said. Pannyan planted a tree sapling on Manaveeyam Veedhi here. Forum secretary R Ajayan, P S Naidu, Sasthamangalam Sanal and advocate Jayaprakash too planted saplings. CPI assistant secretary K Prakash Babu inaugurated the sapling distribution to school students. Abhirami Sanal received the first sapling.