Kattakada becomes first constituency to complete energy audit at govt schools

Kattakada has become the first assembly constituency in the state to complete the energy audit at all government schools.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kattakada has become the first assembly constituency in the state to complete the energy audit at all government schools. In the next phase, houses and government offices in the constituency will also be brought under the audit. The audit was completed with the help of the Energy Management Centre. The scheme was envisaged by Kattakada legislator IB Satheesh, aiming to make the constituency environment friendly.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday released the report in the presence of Satheesh. The minister said the project is a model for all constituencies in the state. The minister also launched the project to plant 100 miyawaki forests in the constituency as part of World Environment Day. The audit was completed at 53 schools in Kattakada, Malayinkeezhu, Maranalloor, Pallichal, Vilavoorkal and Vilappil panchayats. 

In 2018, the energy audit of selected four schools in Kattakada was completed as part of the Jala Samridhi project that received worldwide attention and recognition. After the audit, the schools were provided with LED lights and fans which have low electricity consumption. This has become a success and it was decided to extend the audit to other schools in the constituency. 

The audit was completed with the participation of teaching and non-teaching staff of the schools. The audit comprises a comprehensive study on energy consumption and conservation.  It was also found that an amount of Rs 59.26 lakh could be saved as profit every year by spending Rs 174.61 lakh for implementing various projects which could improve the energy efficiency.

