Pinarayi stresses on sustainable development on World Environment Day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As man and nature complement each other, only sustainable development is the way forward, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating the World Environment Day celebrations organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment and ENVIS Hub here on Saturday.

The chief minister said development does not mean industrialisation alone. It also includes agriculture and waste management. He opined that the State Action Plan On Climate change needs to be revised in a timely manner to take on climate change. Pinarayi said the government has decided to implement a housing system that ensures protection from climate change. He also stressed on the need for public transport to switch over to green fuels. The chief minister also called for scientific measures for waste management. Additional chief secretary (Environment) V Venu presided over the function. Former principal chief conservator of forests V K Unniyal delivered the keynote address.

Sapling distribution

As part of the agriculture department’s project to distribute one crore saplings, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan planted a sapling at the Raj Bhavan premises on the occasion of World Environment Day on Saturday. The event also marked the inauguration of this year’s distribution of saplings.The distribution of one crore saplings was launched last year as part of the Subhiksha Keralam project. Last year, 1.36 crore saplings were distributed as part of the project. The project aims at ensuring biodiversity through planting of trees and to promote cultivation of fruit bearing trees.