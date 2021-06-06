STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pinarayi stresses on sustainable development on World Environment Day

Says govt has decided to implement a housing system that ensures protection from climate change; also calls for scientific measures for waste management

Published: 06th June 2021 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As man and nature complement each other, only sustainable development is the way forward, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating the World Environment Day celebrations organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment and ENVIS Hub here on Saturday.

The chief minister said development does not mean industrialisation alone. It also includes agriculture and waste management. He opined that the State Action Plan On Climate change needs to be revised in a timely manner to take on climate change.  Pinarayi said the government has decided to implement a housing system that ensures protection from climate change. He also stressed on the need for public transport to switch over to green fuels. The chief minister also called for scientific measures for waste management. Additional chief secretary (Environment) V Venu presided over the function. Former principal chief conservator of forests V K Unniyal delivered the keynote address. 

Sapling distribution
As part of the agriculture department’s project to distribute one crore saplings, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan planted a sapling at the Raj Bhavan premises on the occasion of World Environment Day on Saturday. The event also marked the inauguration of this year’s distribution of saplings.The distribution of one crore saplings was launched last year as part of the Subhiksha Keralam project. Last year, 1.36 crore saplings were distributed as part of the project. The project aims at ensuring biodiversity through planting of trees and to promote cultivation of fruit bearing trees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Environment Day sustainable development Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp