‘Sapling of survival’ planted

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: World Environment Day saw a different kind of celebration when it was celebrated at the home of a Covid survivor. The unique programme was organised by the Covid Help Desk of Vattiyoorkavu assembly constituency. The event was celebrated at the home of advocate Geevarghese who had availed health treatment from the help desk.

As part of this, a ‘sapling of survival’ was planted by the members of the help desk. From the day the Covid Help Desk began functioning, a doctor and his team were visiting the patient at his home. Geevarghese, who had his toe amputated due to diabetes, was undergoing treatment for the wound which wasn’t healing. It was while he was undergoing treatment for this that he was affected by Covid. When it was difficult to get medical help to dress the wound, Geevarghese’s daughter Ashley sought the help of the help desk.

The team of the doctor has been visiting Geevarghese ever since. Meanwhile, in a few days, Geevarghese tested negative for Covid. During the two-week treatment period, the patient and family became close friends of the medical team members.It was because of this that the medical team decided to hold the Environment Day celebration at his home.