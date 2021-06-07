Covid hospital with centralised Oxygen supply system opened at Kallara

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Covid hospital with centralised oxygen supply system has been opened at the community health centre at Tharatta, Kallara. The 50-bed Covid Second-level Treatment Centre (CSLTC) has been set up by the Vamanapuram block panchayat. Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the facility recently.

The oxygen plant at the centre, set up at a cost of `2.50 lakh, was funded by Friends, a WhatsApp group of local people, said Vamanapuram MLA D K Murali. “We received whole-hearted support from various persons and organisations for setting up the centre. They included residents’ associations, the NCC and KSTA. There are 10 oxygen beds and quality treatment and amenities are provided to the inmates,” he told TNIE.

Five doctors and 10 nursing staff are on duty at the centre. Medical Officer of the CHC Dr Padma Kesari is heading the centre and non-medical arrangements are supervised by a nodal officer, Vijayakumar, a teacher of the Mithrumala Government School. Two coordinators and five charge officers have been appointed for overseeing food and water supply, medicine stock, sanitation, waste management, ambulance service, data updating and help desk.

There are 15 volunteers to assist doctors and patients. The ambulance service is available round the clock. Free food is provided to the patients, doctors and other staff. The food is supplied by the community kitchen run by the block and grama panchayats. Covid patients have prescribed diet. According to Murali, the centre is one of the two such CSLTCs with oxygen beds in the district. These centres were proposed as part of an action plan to deal with the second and third waves of the pandemic.