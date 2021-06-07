INTUC to hold organisational polls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: INTUC, the frontal organisation of the Congress, has decided to hold organisational elections in its district and state committees. INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan said that elections will be held with effect from December 31, 2020, as the foundation year.

The national INTUC leadership has appointed Tamil Nadu INTUC president V R Jaganathan as the state returning officer. Chandrasekharan informed that those unions who have paid their affiliation fees and have completed the steps can contest in the elections.

“A representative for 100 workers in the district committee, a representative for 500 workers in the state committee and a representative for 5,000 workers in the national committee will be elected. Elected representatives will elect district and state president through a secret ballot,” said Chandrasekharan. He also said elections should be held in the Congress too under the membership campaign.