Dredged sand must be deposited in coastal areas: Transport Min

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister Antony Raju has said the sand dredged from the harbour mouth at Vizhinjam should be deposited along the coastal areas stretching from Poonthura to Veli. Raju has sent a letter in this regard to Minister of Fisheries Saji Cherian.

Maintaining that the only solution to coastal erosion is depositing sand, the minister stressed on the need to implement M S Swaminathan report for maintaining the ecological balance in coastal areas. The report states the sand ought to be removed from the area where it accumulates and needs to be deposited in areas experiencing coastal erosion. Three fishermen lost their lives recently when their boats capsized near the mouth of Vizhinjam harbour.