Panel registers case against cops for beating students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Child Rights Commission has registered a case suo motu against Kattakada police for allegedly attacking four Plus-one students on Monday. The minor boys identified as Azharudeen, Durga Fas, Harikrishnan and Abhinav were allegedly beaten by police using a cable wire when they were attending an online class near the premise of Kattakada Yogeeswara temple.

The police resorted to high-handedness alleging the boys were watching porn or smoking weeds, according to the students. Child Rights Commission Chairman K S Manoj recorded the statements of the students and the cops. The chairman has sought a detailed report from the police. Meanwhile, the police rejected the accusation and said they did not beat the students.