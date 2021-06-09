20 students test Covid positive in Sainik School, regular classes suspended

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 20 students of Sainik School Kazhakoottam here, which has been functioning in a bio-bubble despite stringent Covid restrictions that have banned offline operation of schools, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Currently, the school has 113 resident students. Some of the students were tested after they showed symptoms. There are indications that the students contracted the disease from a teacher who tested Covid positive three days ago. The health department will conduct Covid-19 tests on the remaining students on Wednesday.

Despite the pandemic, the regular classes have been going on after obtaining special permission from the state government as it is a residential school. With students testing positive on Tuesday, regular classes have been suspended indefinitely. The online classes will continue. Students from various states are studying here and they have come to the school to appear for class X and XII examinations in February and March this year.

School authorities claimed that being a residential school, it had obtained special permission from the General Education Director to conduct offline classes. The source of the infection has not been confirmed. “The students came to the school in February and March. They have been staying in the school hostel during the second wave of the pandemic. We have been following Covid-19 protocol strictly. However, a teacher tested positive and hence we subjected 20 students to tests and all of them tested positive. They have been quarantined. We will conduct tests on the remaining students on Wednesday,” said Administrative Officer Lt-Col Shelley K Das.

About a month ago, there were allegations that the school had been conducting classes violating Covid protocol, following which the Defence spokesperson issued a statement saying that the Sainik School was functioning in a bio-bubble system which is followed in all military/police training centres across the country. Bio-bubble indicates that no cadets and staff come inside or go outside the campus. The statement said the school did not violate any protocol. Most of the students staying on the campus are from North India. Malayali students have been sent back home and classes are being held online for them.

BIO-BUBBLE SYSTEM

A statement from the Defence spokesperson on Tuesday said measures have been taken to manage Covid situation at Sainik School. The 20 cadets who tested positive have been isolated in the school and the remaining cadets kept in quarantine. The public health authorities will visit the school and further step be taken as per the advice of the health authorities. “It is a residential school and functioning in a bio-bubble system which is followed in all military/police training centres across the country. The bio-bubble system indicates no cadets and staff are coming inside or going outside the campus. The school was functioning as per Covid protocol and had also obtained permission from the government to do so,” it said.