20 students test Covid positive in Sainik School, regular classes suspended

Despite the pandemic, the  regular classes have been going on after obtaining special  permission from the state government as it is a  residential school.

Representational Image.

Representational Image. (File | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 20 students of Sainik School Kazhakoottam here, which has been  functioning in a bio-bubble despite stringent Covid restrictions  that have banned offline operation of schools, tested positive for  Covid-19 on Tuesday. Currently, the school has 113 resident students. Some of the students were tested after they showed symptoms.  There  are indications that the students contracted the disease from a teacher  who tested Covid positive three days ago. The  health department will conduct Covid-19 tests on the remaining students on  Wednesday.  

Despite the pandemic, the  regular classes have been going on after obtaining special  permission from the state government as it is a  residential school.  With students testing positive on Tuesday, regular  classes have been suspended indefinitely. The online classes will continue.   Students from various states are studying here and they have come to  the school to appear for class X and XII examinations in February and  March this year. 

School authorities claimed that being a residential  school, it had obtained special permission from the General Education  Director to conduct offline classes. The source of the infection has not  been confirmed. “The students came to the school in February and  March. They have been staying in the school hostel during the second wave of the pandemic. We have been following  Covid-19 protocol strictly. However, a teacher tested positive and hence we  subjected 20 students to tests and all of them tested positive. They have been quarantined. We will conduct tests on the remaining students on Wednesday,” said Administrative  Officer Lt-Col Shelley K Das. 

About a month ago, there were allegations that the school  had been conducting classes violating Covid protocol, following which  the Defence spokesperson issued a statement saying that the Sainik  School was functioning in a bio-bubble system which is followed in all  military/police training centres across the country. Bio-bubble indicates that no cadets and staff come inside or go outside the  campus. The statement said the school did not violate any protocol.  Most of the students staying on the campus are from North India.  Malayali students have been sent back home and classes are being held online for them.

BIO-BUBBLE SYSTEM
A statement from the Defence spokesperson on Tuesday said measures have been taken to manage Covid situation at Sainik School. The 20 cadets who tested positive have been isolated in the school and the remaining cadets kept in quarantine. The public health authorities will visit the school and further step be taken as per the advice of the health authorities. “It is a residential school and functioning in a bio-bubble system which is followed in all military/police training centres across the country. The bio-bubble system indicates no cadets and staff are coming inside or going outside the campus. The school was functioning as per Covid protocol and had also obtained permission from the government to do so,” it said. 

