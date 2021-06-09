Capital records 1,760 Covid positive cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district recorded 1,760 Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday. The test positivity rate is 15.2 percent. 1,273 persons have recovered. In all 13,154 persons are currently being treated for Covid-19 in the district. Among those diagnosed with the disease on Tuesday, 1,681 were infected through contact, including 9 health workers. As many as 3,059 people have been placed in quarantine for showing symptoms of Covid-19. In all, 59,376 persons are in quarantine. As many as 5,439 people completed the quarantine period.