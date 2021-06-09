STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tech varsity to provide insurance cover to students

APJ AbduL Kalam Technological University (KTU) has decided to implement a comprehensive insurance policy for students in its affiliated colleges across the state.

Published: 09th June 2021 06:01 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ AbduL Kalam Technological University (KTU) has decided to implement a comprehensive insurance policy for students in its affiliated colleges across the state.  A decision to this effect was taken in the syndicate meeting held on Tuesday. The meeting decided to set apart Rs 2 crore every year for the comprehensive insurance scheme for students. The insurance scheme is designed to provide financial assistance to students who are hospitalised due to illness or accident. 

The university will join hands with the state government in its efforts to address the digital divide in the technical education sector. As part of this initiative, the syndicate has approved a scheme to provide learning materials, including laptops, to the deserving students in colleges affiliated to the university. An amount of Rs 5 crore will be earmarked for the purpose.

The Syndicate also approved the decision of granting activity points to students who were involved in volunteering activities during Covid-19 pandemic. The syndicate meeting has also decided to provide a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to the family of Sooraj Krishna, an engineering student at TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, who died of Covid-19. 

PHD APPLICATION: LAST DATE EXTENDED
The last date for PhD applicants for the academic year 2020-21 to submit documents to prove their category, qualification and experience has been extended to June 11. Applicants can send copies of documents to phdadmission@ktu.edu.in.The students who fail to submit documents to prove their category will be considered general. Those applicants whose current status is “eligible for written exam” need not submit any document.

KTU WEBINAR 
As part of KTU’s webinar series ‘Transforming KTU colleges to a culture of innovation and start ups’ organised by APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, two sessions have been scheduled for Wednesday. The webinar is being conducted with the objective of empowering KTU colleges to apply for Department of Science and Technology’s iTBI scheme, Vice Chancellor M S Rajasree will inaugurate the morning session titled “Being a Lead Institute Nationally in terms of fostering a culture of Innovation and Start Ups”. Those interested in participating in the webinar can register through https://tinyurl.com/ktu-innovate

