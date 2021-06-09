Will ensure all students get online facilities: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will arrange facilities for all students to attend online classes and all options will be explored to ensure the same, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Pointing out that it was not possible to wrap up online classes soon as there are apprehensions regarding a third wave of Covid-19, the chief minister said the government policy is that there should not be a digital divide when it comes to online education.

“There is a section of children who cannot affort to buy television, mobile phones or computers. In several areas, including tribal belts, there are issues with internet connectivity. Many students also cannot afford the cost of internet data. So, the government has convened a meeting of internet service providers. Provision of data at a lower cost also needs to be discussed. The intention is to ensure that children are least burdened. For this, discussions will be held with all the sections concerned,” he said.

Land acquisition going on

Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan, who spoke on behalf of Industries Minister P Rajeeve, said the land acquisition for the Kochi-Benguluru industrial corridor was progressing and Palakkad will be developed as a node for the project. Around 1,720 acres of land has been identified in Palakkad, Kannambra and Pudussery Central and East, and the takeover will be completed by December, the minister said. He said the objective of the project was to develop production clusters by enhancing the base infrastructure in a suitable location. He added that 543 acres of land has been identified in Ayyampuzha for the GIFT City project.

FM flays flawed central policies for revenue loss

Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the flawed policies of the Central government and the haphazard manner in which the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced resulted in loss of revenue for the state.

“The restrictions put in place due to Covid has adversely affected the revenue income of the state,” he said. The minister added that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2020-21 was expected to dip by 3.82%, and this dip will adversely affect the state’s revenue returns.

Speaker’s ruling

Speaker M B Rajesh has asked the legislative secretariat to exercise caution while selecting the questions presented by the MLAs to be asked during the Question Hour. The directive came in the wake of the protest staged by UDF members on Monday. The UDF members took offense to a question floated by an LDF member and alleged that it was meant to discredit them. The Speaker said the secretariat made lapses in handling the question and warned them of strict action in case of repetition of the mistake.