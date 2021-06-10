Artist Sunilkumar passes away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: G Sunilkumar, a painter popular in the cultural spectrum of the capital, passed away on Wednesday. He was 61. He was a resident of Parayil Veedu, Kovalam. Sunilkumar was active during the 1980s among the radical movement of painting artists and sculptors. He was admitted to a private hospital here for Covid-19-related illness.

He had served as a faculty member of College of Fine Arts, Thiruvananthapuram, College of Architecture, Thiruvananthapuram, and RLV College of Fine Arts, Tripunithura, Ernakulam. Sunilkumar was popular in rendering the paintings of nature of Kovalam and Vizhinjam. He had specialised in stained glass painting and participated in several exhibitions and competitions. He is survived by wife Saji S and daughter Shyamika.