Covid vaccine production unit planned in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major move in the wake of the ongoing pandemic situation, the state government has decided to set up a vaccine manufacturing unit in the state capital. The cabinet on Wednesday decided to set up the unit at Life Sciences Park, Thonnackal, and appoint Dr S Chitra as project director of the Vaccine Production Project.

A decision has also been taken to set up a working group of experts to take the initiative forward. The working group to be chaired by Science and Technology principal secretary, Dr K P Sudheer, will have Dr B Ekbal (State Level Expert Committee on Covid Management), Dr Vijayakumar (vaccine expert, Dr Reddy’s Laboratory, Hyderabad), Dr Rajan Khobragade (principal secretary, health department) and Dr Rajamanikyam (managing director, KSIDC). The working group has been tasked to hold talks with prominent companies so as to start vaccine manufacturing soon.