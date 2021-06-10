Doctors told to do detailed checkup of people brought from police custody

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Acting on the recommendation of Justice K Narayana Kurup, the Directorate of Health Services has issued the medical officers to strictly conduct detailed medical tests of all persons brought from police custody. The order issued by the Director of Health Services (in charge) Dr Ramesh R instructed the district medical officers and other medical officers to conduct an initial screening on people brought from police custody for medical examination to detect the ‘iceberg phenomenon’.

As per the directive, the medical officers examining the persons brought from police custody should now conduct tests such as renal profile, CPK, urine myoglobine, ultrasound scan of abdomen etc. These tests are done to detect injuries to the internal organs. ‘Iceberg phenomenon’ refers to internal injuries that did not leave much external marks.

The detailed screening of people in the police custody was one of the recommendations laid down by Narayana Kurup in his report, which was tabled by the government before the Assembly last week. Kurup was appointed the inquiry commissioner to probe the custodial death of a 49-year-old man in Nedumkandam.

K Rajkumar, who was arrested for alleged chit fund in 2019, died after being remanded in judicial custody. The inquiry commissioner, who was appointed to conduct an inquiry, had concluded that the death occurred due to multiple organ failure arising from police brutality.

On the basis of the findings of Kurup, the government announced it will dismiss six cops attached with Nedumkandam station. The government had announced inquiry will be held against three doctors and other cops who were named in the report. The report had mentioned that Rajkumar was not given proper medical attention when he was admitted to Peermade Taluk Hospital.