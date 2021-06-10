STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police to face action for assault on minor students

Published: 10th June 2021 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Disciplinary action has been recommended against the cops attached with Kattakkada police after it was found that they had committed lapses while apprehending four minor students. The lapses of the cops, including the inspector, came to the fore during a preliminary inquiry conducted by Kattakkada DySP S Shaji.  Four Plus I students were taken into custody from near Anchuthengumoodu Yogeeshwara Temple on Sunday by Kattakkada police after accusing them of watching porn on mobile phone and using narcotics. 

The four were allegedly assaulted in the police station which resulted in physical injuries.The families of the boys had complained to senior officers that their wards had gone out for attending online classes as there were internet connectivity issues in their houses. The report filed by the DySP said the officers made lapses in handling the incident. It said the cops were not careful and did not take enough precaution while securing the custody of minor boys, which brought bad name to the force. 

The report also said there were complaints from the locals regarding gathering of a group of boys on temple premises, who watch movies and occasionally smoke. The report, however tried to brush aside the allegation of custodial torture, and said the injuries occurred when the cops used minimum force to secure their custody after the boys resisted the attempt to take them to the police station. The report has been handed over to South Zone IG for further action.

For representational purposes
