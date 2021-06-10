Waste collection at a standstill

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Plastic waste collected from households lays accumulated and door-to-door collection has been stalled for two months.Corp says lockdown declared in neighbouring Tamil Nadu has affected disposal of the waste from capital, while the contract has not been renewed.In effect, non-biodegradable waste is being dumped in the open, inviting outbreak of vector-borne diseases

The much-hyped dry day challenge launched by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation as part of the state’s initiative to combat vector-borne diseases has turned out to be a farce. The authorities have launched source reduction activities in full swing in the state capital without collecting plastic waste which has been piling up at each household for the past couple of months.

According to official sources, door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste and routine collection drives came to a total standstill in the capital since March 2021. Though discarded plastic is sighted as the primary reason for mosquito breeding, the authorities are yet to take efforts to resume waste collection and ensure the protection of each household from vector-borne diseases. It is learnt that tonnes of plastic waste collected earlier is lying accumulated and huge piles of plastic remain uncollected at households. An average of 21 tonnes of plastic waste is generated per day in the corporation limits.

As per studies, plastic waste contributes about 30-40 per cent of the total solid waste generation. Research conducted recently shows that each household in the corporation area generates around 1.5kg of plastic waste everyday, which amounts to 400- 450 tonnes per month.

Contract in limbo

“Plastic waste collection has been halted and the civic body is yet to renew the contract with the service provider which carts away plastic waste. The contract with the service provider based in Tamil Nadu expired in March. Normally, we try to extend the contract until we sign a new contract to ensure uninterrupted disposal of plastic waste. But this time, unfortunately, it didn’t happen. The resource recovery facilities are filled with accumulated dry waste and door-to-door collection too has been stalled,” said an official.

The civic body blames the pandemic and lockdown restrictions imposed by the Tamil Nadu government as the reason for the accumulation of dry waste in the capital. “The health standing committee is yet to clear the file to rope in a new service provider for managing plastic waste. The proposal of the health committee has to be cleared by the council which is yet to happen,” a senior official of the civic body said.

Plastic waste dumping is becoming rampant in many parts of the city. Chalai, Muttathara and Enchakkal areas have turned into hot spots for waste dumping. According to locals, the dumping along the service road of NH66 in these areas happens after 8pm when there is no police surveillance. Due to the lockdown, there is nobody to keep a tab on such violations. P Padmakumar, UDF parliamentary party leader, said there is no point in observing ‘dry day’ without clearing piled-up plastic waste at households. “Plastic waste is the main cause of mosquito breeding and the situation is critical. The public is ready to cooperate but there is no system in place right now to clear the accumulated waste. Waste is getting dumped in public places. It’s high time the authorities took necessary steps to address this issue,” said Padmakumar.

A top official of the civic body said efforts are on to clear the accumulated waste. “The Tamil Nadu government has imposed lockdown and there are restrictions on vehicle movement. That is one of the reasons for the accumulation of plastic waste. We have made all arrangements to transport the waste immediately after the lockdown restrictions are relaxed in Tamil Nadu,” said an official.

ILLNESS ON THE RISE

Senior BJP leader and Palkulangara ward councillor P Ashok Kumar said the city is staring at an outbreak of communicable diseases. “The mosquito eradication drive launched by the mayor is a mere farce and they are trying to fool the public by clicking photos. Instead of conducting such superficial drives, they should address the real issues. In my ward, after every spell of rain, there is waterlogging. There is no adequate staff in my circle to address these issues. Proper cleaning is not happening. Without addressing the real issues, they are celebrating such superficial campaigns which are a publicity stunt,” said Ashok Kumar. He said the civic body doesn’t even have the adequate cleaning equipment to meet the demands of each ward.