STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Mystical strokes

Self-taught artist Riya’s paintings take you to mystical lands — forest scapes and starry nights, colourful mushrooms or a koi pond

Published: 11th June 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Artist and dentist Dr Riya Parveen’s works is a strong testimony for self-taught art. She started drawing while studying in Thiruvananthapuram, doodling geometric shapes and later developing them into structured drawings. Ever since art has been a  crucial part of her life and survival. As with many women, Riya also found her college and hostel restricting — the curfews and rules. As going out and enjoying the capital city was not an option for the Malappuram-native, she found solace in perfecting her art. “College was a stressful time. Every night, I used to spent hours drawing. That was the only way, I could relax,” Riya says.

Her paintings are wild, with elements of fantasy. Her imagination runs free, from mysterious starry nights to the fragrance of deep dark woods. “My family wasn’t that supportive of my passion as they feared it will distract me from my studies. Sometimes, it was hard to get art supplies,” she quips. However, that didn’t stop Riya from chasing wonderlands. She started painting on bags, paper boards and any surface she could get her hands on. 

“My first wall art was on a clinic my senior opened. Then, people who saw or heard about that work started coming to me to get commissioned pieces done. My Instagram page, which I started for learning from other artists, also receives quite the response now,” she adds. 

Riya believes that even while painting with reference, her hands have a mind of their own. It never finishes quite as she plans, and they take over a narrative of whatever is on her mind at the time. “Couple of years ago, many people used to find my paintings depressing. However, for me, my paintings are always a pleasant reminder, it is probably subjective, or maybe they make me less anxious when I finish working on them,” she says.

Her art is also a medium to rein in her overthinking mind. Earlier, she used to paint extensively on sleepless nights. But her life changed from college to now, and so has her art. She paints with acrylic colours on small; canvasses usually, but is not against occasionally getting her hands on an entire wall. “At first, I was scared of painting on a wall. But when I finished the first one, it didn’t seem that hard,” she says. Find her art on @paraveena_
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp