Pinarayi urges internet providers to form special scheme for students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will roll out a project to ensure internet connection across the state in a time-bound manner to facilitate online classes for students, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a meeting with the internet service providers. He said a committee comprising the department secretaries and representatives of telecom service providers will be formed to meet the objective.

The action plan of the committee should be prepared within four days, he said.The CM also urged the internet service providers to form special scheme to ensure free internet connectivity to the students. The spread of Covid has created new problems in the education sector. In the new scenario, the availability of electronic gadgets and high-speed internet should be ensured, the chief minister said.