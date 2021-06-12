Communicable illnesses on rise in Capital

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Capital sees a spurt in viral fever, dengue, chikungunya and leptospirosis cases amidst the Covid pandemic.The district health authorities have sounded a high alert and have come up with an action plan to resolve the situation

Just this month, around 23 chikungunya cases were reported in the district, taking the total number of cases reported this year to 93. According to officials, around 10 cases of chikungunya has been reported at Peroorkada ward under the corporation. Though the civic body was directed by health authorities to undertake disinfection and cleaning activities, they are not happy with the way the corporation has handled the task.

According to authorities, school premises, commercial establishments and public offices are turning into hotspots for mosquito breeding. The authorities have mandated weekly mosquito eradication activities in such areas to combat mosquito-borne diseases..

District Surveillance Officer (DSO) Dhanuja V A told TNIE that more than 66 per cent of the total dengue cases were reported in the corporation area. “The spike is especially due to the rainy season. Discarded containers, indoor ornamental plant pots, tarpaulin sheets, open terrace and roof gutters house mosquitoes and other carriers. Viral fever cases are also going up at a time when the health department has hands full,” said Dhanuja.

She said that patients with fever should get tested for Covid take medication after consulting a physician. “E-sanjeevani services are available round the clock. Severe symptoms should be treated only by a doctor,” said Dhanuja.

Surveillance stepped up

Dhanuja added that surveillance has been stepped up in affected areas. “We have prepared an action plan. Directives have been given to deploy sufficient staff members for containment activities,” she said. The district medical office has also decided to intensify awareness campaigns among the public and housekeeping staff.

RESIDENTS’ ASSOCIATIONS PLAY KEY ROLE

Chief of Community Medicine, Thrissur Medical College Hospital Indu PS said that the only way to overcome communicable disease during the pandemic is by focusing on prevention. “Residents’ associations have a key role to play in stepping up cleaning activities. Source reduction activities should be done every week,” said Indu. “There are four types of dengue virus and the symptoms should be identified early. Patient should be hospitalised, if needed,” she added,