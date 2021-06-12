Kerala is a model for nation, says edu minister V Sivankutty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is a model for the nation on various fronts during the pandemic, General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty said here on Friday. He was inaugurating the Covid loan scheme for Kudumbasree units at the corporation office here. “Covid resulted in a severe crisis in the education sector, but all sections of the community became involved in the activities as part of the public education rejuvenation mission.

The government had conducted the school opening event ,’Praveshanolsavam’ in compliance with the protocol”, he said. The minister said that the department of education is looking at ways to make face-to-face learning possible for teachers and students.

The government has called a meeting of Internet providers to make digital-online learning easier for everyone. He said everyone supported the government’s stand. The minister also participated in the “Mund Challenge” to make learning materials available to children for online learning. Transport Minister Antony Raju was also present.