‘Village offices’ renovation will be completed soon’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The renovation of village offices in the district will be completed shortly, District Collector Navjot Khosa said on Friday. She was taking stock of the smart village offices built under various schemes during the last two financial years. Directions were given to the tahsildars to complete the construction of all the Smart Village Offices where construction is in progress.

The tahsildars informed that 95 per cent of construction work of village offices at Kudavoor, Madavoor, Vilappil, Vakkom and Vithura was completed. The collector also directed that Ayirur, Pettah, Ulloor and Nedumangad village offices be temporarily relocated so as to ensure early completion of the construction work. The government has accorded sanction to construct 30 village offices in the district smart by including them under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative(RKI). Of these, five village offices are in the early stages of construction.

The collector directed the officials concerned to raze the old building to the ground and construct new ones in place of the rest of the offices. Administrative sanction has been obtained for renovation of Kudappanakunnu civil station. The public works department is tasked with the construction. Steps have been taken for the construction of Nedumangad revenue divisional of fice and Thiruvananthapuram taluk office.