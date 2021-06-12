Weekend lockdown: Police to enforce strict curbs in Capital on Saturday, Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of complete lockdown imposed on Saturday and Sunday, stringent restrictions will be in place in the city, police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said here on Friday. In a statement, the commissioner said police barricades would be erected at city border regions to ensure strict inspections. As many as 70 checkpoints have been set up at key locations within all station limits in the city. Those working in essential medical services and government essential services are only allowed to travel.

The city police will take stern action against those who resort to unnecessary travel. Those who are included in the government sanctioned essential services have to travel to and from the place only at certain times and they have to carry their official identity card and the certificate of the office head in their hand. Train and air passengers will be allowed to travel on presentation of tickets and other travel documents. Those who are going to be vaccinated will also be allowed to travel. The ‘affidavit’ can be used only for urgent matters like medical and emergency needs.

Only medical stores, milk, vegetable and essential food outlets can be opened. Large stores such as supermarkets are not allowed to operate. Hotels and restaurants will not be allowed to operate ‘take away’ on these two days and home delivery only is permitted. Tea shops and wayside eateries should not operate. The number of people who can attend weddings will be strictly controlled.

Morning and evening walks and jogging are not allowed. The commercial establishments that are allowed to remain open must strictly adhere to the schedule and code of conduct. More patrol teams have been deployed at all station limits to check this. Cases will be filed against shops that do not comply with safety standards. Only one person should venture out of houses to buy essential items. That person should choose the nearest shops and keep social distance. The police also asked people to stay at their homes and cooperate with them. The commissioner said that strict legal action will be taken against the violators under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020.