STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Weekend lockdown: Police to enforce strict curbs in Capital on Saturday, Sunday

Barricades will be erected at city border regions, 70 checkpoints set up at key locations

Published: 12th June 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Motorists out on street in large numbers at Overbridge Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday after the state government eased the lockdown restrictions. | | BP Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of complete lockdown imposed on Saturday and Sunday, stringent restrictions will be in place in the city, police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said here on Friday. In a statement, the commissioner said police barricades would be erected at city border regions to ensure strict inspections. As many as 70 checkpoints have been set up at key locations within all station limits in the city. Those working in essential medical services and government essential services are only allowed to travel.

The city police will take stern action against those who resort to unnecessary travel. Those who are included in the government sanctioned essential services have to travel to and from the place only at certain times and they have to carry their official identity card and the certificate of the office head in their hand. Train and air passengers will be allowed to travel on presentation of tickets and other travel documents. Those who are going to be vaccinated will also be allowed to travel. The ‘affidavit’ can be used only for urgent matters like medical and emergency needs.

Only medical stores, milk, vegetable and essential food outlets can be opened. Large stores such as supermarkets are not allowed to operate. Hotels and restaurants will not be allowed to operate ‘take away’ on these two days and home delivery only is permitted. Tea shops and wayside eateries should not operate. The number of people who can attend weddings will be strictly controlled.

Morning and evening walks and jogging are not allowed. The commercial establishments that are allowed to remain open must strictly adhere to the schedule and code of conduct. More patrol teams have been deployed at all station limits to check this. Cases will be filed against shops that do not comply with safety standards. Only one person should venture out of houses to buy essential items. That person should choose the nearest shops and keep social distance. The police also asked people to stay at their homes and cooperate with them. The commissioner said that strict legal action will be taken against the violators under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp