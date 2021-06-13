STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
49 students, 6 staffers of Sainik school test Covid positive

The spokesperson said all the infected persons have been sent to the isolation facility set up at the school.

Published: 13th June 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In all, 55 people, including 49 students and six employees of Sainik School, Kazhakootam, here were found to be Covid infected, following the RT-PCR test conducted by health authorities on more than 200 people at the school on Wednesday. On Tuesday, 20 students tested positive after some of them showed symptoms. Later, more tests were conducted at the school in which 93 students and 50 staff members, including teachers, non-teaching staff and their families, were tested. However, the condition of those who tested positive is stable, a defence spokesperson said. 

The spokesperson said all the infected persons have been sent to the isolation facility set up at the school. The staff are in quarantine at their respective staff quarters. “Besides students and teachers, the families of staff members, who numbered over 200, were tested. If we consider the staff and students alone, the number will come to 163. The infected students and staff are also under the surveillance of health officers,” the spokesperson said. 

The mass testing followed suspicion of Covid super spread having occurred at the school. The residential school has been functioning in a bio-bubble amid stringent Covid restrictions. Primary contacts of the infected were also placed in quarantine.The school has 113 resident students, mostly from northern India. Some of the students were tested after they showed symptoms. There were indications that they contracted the disease from a teacher who tested positive four days ago.

