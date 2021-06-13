Chennithala criticises LDF govt’s 100-day plan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the 100-day programme of the LDF Government, former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has taken a jibe against Pinarayi 2.0 Government. He alleged that Pinarayi has yet again followed the same deceiving style where the previous 100-day programme announced during the tenure of his first term could not be completed.

Chennithala recalled that during the first outing of the Pinarayi Government, there were two 100-day programme - Onam and Christmas editions - during the last year of his tenure. Also, 10 programmes were announced during New Year. Harippad MLA Chennithala alleged that the people were deceived as the government did not implement any of these programmes.