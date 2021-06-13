STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid vaccination drive for IT professionals, kin launched in Technopark

The hospital has received 25,000 jabs in the first batch.

Published: 13th June 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 07:07 AM

Covid vaccine, coronavirus

For representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala IT Parks and Technopark Employees Cooperative (TEC) Hospital in collaboration with the IT companies have launched the largest Covid- 19 vaccination drive for state’s IT professionals and their family members. The first phase of inoculation for employees of more than 450 companies in the Technopark and their family members began on Saturday. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, inaugurated the vaccination drive at a facility set up by the H&R Block in Technopark.

This programme will be extended to the entire IT workforce at the Infopark in Kochi and Cyberpark in Kozhikode, and separate inoculation camps will be set up in both places in the coming weeks. TEC Hospital has procured two lakh Covishield jabs exclusively for the IT community in the state and is the first cooperative sector establishment in the state to procure vaccine directly from manufacturer for the massive inoculation drive. The hospital has received 25,000 jabs in the first batch.

“The Kerala Government IT parks, in collaboration with IT companies, is taking a significant step to ensure the safety of IT professionals and their family members. The vaccination drive would help bring the workforce back to the IT campuses across the state thereby bring normalcy. We hope this effort will bring much-needed relief to the IT fraternity, their families and IT companies in these challenging times,” said John M Thomas, chief executive officer at Kerala State IT Parks.

The drive is a great relief to several companies and their employees operating out of various IT parks. Few of the big tech companies in Technopark and Infopark have started vaccinating their employees with limited jabs. “The inoculation drive is open for all the IT workforce in both government-run and private IT parks in the state,” said Binu R Kurup, president of TEC Hospital. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who played a key role in the procurement of the jabs from the manufacturer, felicitated the event through a video message.

Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

