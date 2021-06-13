UDF leader MM Hassan rallies behind Aisha Sultana

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF convenor MM Hassan has rallied behind Lakshadweep actor-model Aisha Sultana where a sedition case was filed against her by a BJP leader for ‘bio-weapon’ remark, that she spread false news about the spread of Covid-19 in the island during a television debate. Hassan said that, when Lakshadweep had been witnessing widespread protest against administrator Praful Khoda Patel’s Covid handling, Aisha Sultana’s dissent voice was exceptional.

The Kavaratti police had lodged an FIR against Chetiath island native, Aisha Sultana, where a case under Sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against her. Hassan informed that the case will not stand as legal experts have termed it as a false case. Rendering solidarity and moral support behind Aisha Sultana, Hassan informed that he is keen to extend legal help to the actor-model.