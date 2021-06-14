First Bell 2.0 trial run extended 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The trial run of the First Bell 2.0 digital classes being telecast via Kite Victers television channel has been extended to June 18. With this, classes from pre-primary to Class X will be re-telecast in the first week of June, from June 14 to 18 (Monday to Friday). New classes for them will be telecast from June 21. For class XII the rebroadcast will be from June 14 to 18 in the same order as the classes conducted from June 7 to 11, as previously announced.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
'Insult to faith': Priyanka Gandhi on alleged Ayodhya land scam
Former Telangana minister Eatela Rajender joins BJP
Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi on trial; critics say charges bogus
'Everything is possible': Djokovic eyes Golden Grand Slam