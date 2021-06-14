First Bell 2.0 trial run extended 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The trial run of the First Bell 2.0 digital classes being telecast via Kite Victers television channel has been extended to June 18. With this, classes from pre-primary to Class X will be re-telecast in the first week of June, from June 14 to 18 (Monday to Friday). New classes for them will be telecast from June 21. For class XII the rebroadcast will be from June 14 to 18 in the same order as the classes conducted from June 7 to 11, as previously announced.