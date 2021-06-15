CPM comes out against K Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM leadership has lashed out against newly appointed Congress state president K Sudhakaran, accusing him of maintaining a soft stance towards the BJP. The CPM has urged the Congress central leadership to make its stance clear on the KPCC’s approach towards BJP.

“The new PCC president has publicly announced that BJP is not the prime enemy and hence need not be opposed. It gives clear indications of compromising with communal elements,” alleged CPM secretariat.

Make stance clear:

CM The Congress leadership should make it clear whether it endorses the KPCC’s view that the CPM is the prime enemy, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Responding to media questions regarding K Sudhakaran’s statement in this regard, Pinarayi said this was an issue raised by the CPM earlier too.