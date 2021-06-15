Formulate support committees: V Sivankutty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Monday asked schools following the state syllabus to formulate support committees for providing study aid, including mobile phones, to students as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission. Sivankutty, who distributed mobile phones to students at Mettukkada LPS and Government HSS Kamaleswaram here, said local self-government representatives and school headmasters should take the initiative to form the committee.

“The committee should include members of the school PTA, educators, Kudumbashree activists and representatives of political parties,” said the minister, suggesting that the committees be set up as soon as possible. He said such support committees helped procure mobile phones for students at Mettukkada LPS and Government HSS Kamaleswaram. “Efforts are on to provide digital tools for online learning to students all over Kerala,” he said.