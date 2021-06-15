STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ignoring tribunal order, irrigation dept publishes asst engineer promotion list

After  hearing the preliminary arguments, the KAT issued a two-month stay on  the seniority list the same day. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The promotion list of assistant engineers in the irrigation department published by the chief engineer on May 29 has been caught in a legal  tangle as a section of employees had obtained a stay order from the Kerala  Administrative Tribunal on May 28. The list of 69 assistant engineers  (civil) who were promoted from the seniority list of first grade  draftsman/overseer was published as per the directive of the departmental  promotion committee meeting held on May 28.

A section of employees  in the overseer cadre had challenged the seniority list in the KAT  because of the alleged discrimination based on the date of acquiring  civil engineering diploma. In a petition filed before the KAT bench  comprising V Rajendran and Rajesh Dewan on May 28, Kerala Engineering Staff Association, through their counsel K P Satheesan, pleaded for a  stay of the seniority list published by the chief engineer on April 21  as they alleged that the seniority list was published by the CE  overlooking an earlier stay in the case issued by the tribunal. 

After  hearing the preliminary arguments, the KAT issued a two-month stay on  the seniority list the same day. “The KAT order was handed over to CE Alex Varghese on the same day at his office. But, he went ahead  with convening the departmental promotion committee meeting and  subsequently published the list of 69 promoted candidates on May 29.  This is in blatant violation of the KAT order.

Also, the seniority and  promotion list had violated norms in the special rules of the department  and a recommendation by the Kerala Public Service Commission on  selection to the assistant engineer (AE) post,” said one of the employees who lost his  opportunity because of the skewed selection criterion fixed by the  department. 

The first grade overseer post requires a diploma in civil  engineering as the basic qualification for recruitment. However, those  who hold the certificate in civil engineering and enter the service as  second grade overseers get promoted as first grade overseer after serving  a designated period. 

“This system is the same in other departments like PWD. However,  there was a recent change of norm published as a gazette by the irrigation department on May 15, 2021 that said only those who have obtained  diploma after getting promoted to first grade from second grade are  eligible to be considered for promotion under diploma quota. That denied  opportunity to all who had obtained diploma while serving as second grade  overseer,” said an affected employee who prefers anonymity. The  department allows employees to study for part-time diploma and degree  courses to upgrade their skills while in service. Despite repeated attempts, Chief Engineer Alex Varghese who issued all these orders refused to speak to TNIE.

