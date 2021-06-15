STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trees at Vattiyoorkavu to be documented

Soon, the residents at Vattiyoorkavu will be able to know all kinds of details about the trees in the area. 

Published: 15th June 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 04:03 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, the residents at Vattiyoorkavu will be able to know all kinds of details about the trees in the area. To protect the trees in the constituency, MLA V K Prasath has decided to prepare a database containing all the information about the trees in Vattiyoorkavu. The project will be implemented by Green Vibe, a programme led by the Youth Brigade. 

“The project is to ensure that all the saplings that have been planted, including the old ones, are maintained properly,” said an official. According to the officials, the databank will include details of the trees such as their name (both in English and Malayalam), scientific name, age, Geolocation, picture and historical relevance if any. All the details will be made available on the website of MLA. “The information will be updated at regular intervals. A QR code will also be placed on the trees,” said sources. The project will be completed in two to three years. 

