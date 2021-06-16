STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sathyan Smarakam turns 35

It has been almost half a century since Malayalam cinema lost the prolific actor Sathyan aka Cheruvilakathu Veettil Manuel Sathyaneshan Nadar.

Published: 16th June 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It has been almost half a century since Malayalam cinema lost the prolific actor Sathyan aka Cheruvilakathu Veettil Manuel Sathyaneshan Nadar. Preserving the relics of his celebrated film career, Sathyan Smarakan has been proudly standing in the capital city for 35 years. Built in 1986, 15 years after the actor’s demise and inaugurated by the then Chief Minister K Karunakaran the memorial has been active in conducting cultural events. The organisers of the foundation, Kerala Cultural Forum (KCF), recently confirmed that the anniversary celebrations will be carried out once the lockdown is lifted. 

Since it was founded, the forum under the founding president Prof P G Edwin and general secretary D Yesudas has been carrying out several cultural and charity works. Abhilash Y L, the executive committee member of KCF, and son of D Yesudas, said the memorial was an inescapable part of his life. “My sister and I were part of the prayer team at every function conducted at the memorial. The place was always filled with eminent personalities from all walks of life during my father’s times,” he said.

Abhilash added that the centre had a online memorial meeting on Tuesday to mark the death anniversary of the actor. “Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil inaugurated the event and filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan gave a speech on the late actor,” he said. The memorial has been honouring film personalities with the annual Sathyan Smaraka Award for their outstanding contribution to the big screen. Felicitation events are observed for those who excel in the art and culture.

 Sathyan film festival, monthly cultural events, discussions and even workshops on acting and filmmaking are conducted by the forum before the lockdown,to familiarise the legendary actor for the young generation.“We used to conduct special cultural and literary competitions for school children every year on the actor’s birth anniversary,” said Abhilash. The smarakam is also active in conducting charity events, where they have been issuing a monthly pension amount to deprived actors and aiding monetary support to financially backward college students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp