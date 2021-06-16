STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swimming centres in Capital sink in Covid blues

Since the pandemic outbreak, swimming academies and training centres in the city have been in a dire strait.

Published: 16th June 2021 07:25 AM

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Since the pandemic outbreak, swimming academies and training centres in the city have been in a dire strait. With no word on when they can reopen, owners and managers of the facilities are staring at a bleak future. “It has become difficult for us to stay afloat. Though briefly opened in January after the first lockdown, we had only few students. The maintenance of a pool costs around a lakh. With training centres remaining closed, maintenance is not possible,” says Bijumon T V,  coach at Sobek Sports, a swim centre at Manvila.

Keeping head above water
“Though the government-run swimming academies have been able to pay salaries to the coaches and maintenance staff, it is not the same with private swim centres. The expenditure is huge but the income is almost nil,” adds Bijumon. Over 100 swimming coaches, lifeguards, and maintenance staff in the district share this plight.

Chandrakumar P, a coach at the Technopark Club for the past 16 years, says, “I used to teach swimming to IT employees and their children. During the summer season, other students also used to join. But for two years now, I haven’t been able to take classes.” He adds that if proper filtration and chlorination processes are followed, chances  the virus spreading through water can be eliminated. 

