Vision & mission project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the complete modernisation of revenue department and ensuring operational excellence, a vision and mission project would be implemented, said Revenue Minister K Rajan. The project will be formulated after collecting opinion from public and various administrative sections. The minister paid a visit to Thiruvananthapuram district collectorate as part of the mission. A special section has been started in the office of the revenue minister for collecting opinion from public, while the meetings with district collectors, tahsildars and village officers are over.