Vision & mission project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the complete modernisation of revenue department and ensuring operational excellence, a vision and mission project would be implemented, said Revenue Minister K Rajan. The project will be formulated after collecting opinion from public and various administrative sections. The minister paid a visit to Thiruvananthapuram district collectorate as part of the mission. A special section has been started in the office of the revenue minister for collecting opinion from public, while the meetings with district collectors, tahsildars and village officers are over.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
PM Modi should acknowledge his mistakes, seek expert help to rebuild India: Rahul Gandhi
Google announces Rs 113-cr grant to set up 80 oxygen plants, upskill rural health workers in India
COVID-19: Australia raises AstraZeneca safety age to 60
Uber's Bengaluru engineering team leads tech for third-party cab booking in UK
Sonia Gandhi has taken second dose of COVID vaccine, government should inoculate all: Congress
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces Rs.61 Cr Kuruvai package for delta farmers