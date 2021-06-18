STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Black fungus under control: Veena George

Health Minister Veena George has said that black fungus infection was under control in the state.

Published: 18th June 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 06:28 AM

Kerala's new health minister Veena George

Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George has said that black fungus infection was under control in the state. There is no shortage of medicines to treat the disease, she said in a statement on Thursday.  The minister asked the Government Medical College authorities here to focus on non-Covid treatment when the number of Covid-19 patients comes down.

During her visit to the MCH on Thursday, the minister directed doctors to make arrangements to deal with the third wave of the pandemic. The hospital was the centre which treated maximum number of patients during the second wave.Only 50 of the 110 beds in the ICU were fit for use. The minister directed the officers to make the rest of beds ready within 10 days. 

T’PURAM RECORDS 1,727 FRESH CASES
T’Puram: The district recorded 1,727 Covid positive cases on Thursday as the test positivity rate is 10 per cent. A total of 1,486 persons have recovered. In all 12,713 persons are currently being treated for Covid-19 in the district. Thirty two 2 deaths were recorded on the day in the district. As many as 3,093 people have been placed in quarantine for showing symptoms of Covid-19. In all, 48,659 persons are in quarantine.  So far 13,97,564 doses have been administrated till date and 11,02,083 persons administered the first dose while 2,95,481 the second dose. 

