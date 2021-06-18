Plumber to hairstylist, at your fingertips

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For many self-employed professionals, the lockdown has been hard.

Beauticians and technicians, who used to earn a living attending customer’s requirements door-to-door, had to stay put and this affected their income. Thrissur native Mihir E S and his friends, Bijith Baby, Arun Kumar, and Sooraj P P, have come up with a free mobile application, Taskmario, which allows doorstep delivery of home and lifestyle services.

Though Taskmario was formed in 2018, the enquiries flooded after the first lockdown was announced.

At present, the application is active in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Thrissur. One can find anyone from a plumber to hairstylist in their area with the app.

“The idea was the result of a personal experience. While I was overseas, I found it hard to arrange plumbers, electricians, and painters for my house maintenance. They didn’t quote fixed wages either. When I discussed the issue with my friends in 2018, we decided to make an application that would help the situation,” says Mihir, who left his overseas job and devoted his time to make the application a reality. The application has come as a boon for many technicians, who lost their job due to the pandemic.

Hareesh M K, an air conditioning repairing agent from Balaramapuram, shares his happiness about being able to get work through the app. “Many of my friends have lost their jobs due to the lockdown and pandemic. However, I was able to survive as I used to get assignments for electronic repairs after joining the Taskmario team. I could earn a living in these difficult times and I feel secure. Also, as the service charges are already published, the customers as well as service providers cannot bargain on rates,” he says.

The lockdown effect

According to the founders, the mobile app became the need of the hour due to the pandemic. The team also ensures Covid protocols is followed by service providers, to ensure safety of customers an credibility of the app. “The service we provide includes saloon at home, house cleaning and bathroom only cleaning, electronic repairs and disinfectant teams. All of them are registered service providers and we have given them training on Covid protocols. We are supporting our registered workers to get vaccinated soon as a safety measure,” he says.

The team also provides their service to Covid positive customers. “Most of the enquiries from all three districts are for hairstylists. Apart from the mobile application, one can log on to our website too and select the service they require,” says Mihir.

You may contact the team on 9562562746, or through the mobile application. Website: www.taskmario.com.