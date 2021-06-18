‘Tree Party’ gifts smart phones to students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An environment lovers group, ‘Tree Party’, gifted smart phones to 10 students of Raja Kesavadas NSS Higher Secondary school, here. V K Prashanth, MLA, Madhusudanan Nair, corporation councillor, Hanilal, PTA president, Radhamani, headmistress, and Harishree, principal- in charge, Baby Manoj R Nair were present. Sreekumar G, USA, Baby Manoj R Nair, Gulbarga, Gireesh Chandraprasad, New Delhi, Sree Pratap, Canada, Bablu, Unnikrishnan, Prameela, Sajeev, Umesh and K C Krishnachand were the sponsors.