Welfare fund boards to distribute Rs 210 crore as lockdown aid for workers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has directed all labour welfare boards to issue an interim sustenance allowance of Rs 1,000 each for labourers registered with them in view of the crisis created by Covid and lockdown. Labour Minister V Sivankutty said Rs 210 crore will be distributed to beneficiaries.Though the government imposed total lockdown in the state for 40 days from May 8 to June 18, there was no mention of any relief to labourers who had lost their livelihood owing to the lockdown. This had triggered criticism from several quarters.

On Thursday, the Labour Department issued an order allowing all labour welfare boards to spend Rs 210.33 crore for distributing aid for registered labourers. The order says that those boards which didn’t have cash reserves to distribute aids will be supported by the government. For such boards, the required amount will be transferred by the labour commissioner immediately, says the order.

The welfare fund board for agricultural workers will distribute the highest sum, Rs 61 crore, followed by the welfare board for tailoring workers,Rs 52.50 crore. The welfare fund board for shops and commercial employees and the welfare board for unorganised workers will distribute Rs 22.50 crore each. Sources said the one-time aid is sort of an advance payment from the fund due for the worker when the person retires and the worker doesn’t need to pay back the amount.