Sivankutty appeals to public to ensure gadgets for kids

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even though the state government is yet to find the exact number of students who do not have digital tools for virtual class, General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday appealed to the public to ensure digital equipment for all students at the earliest. He made the request as the interactive learning between teachers and students through digital platforms is set to begin soon in the government and aided schools in the state.

“The Covid pandemic has hit the education sector as hard as it has affected other sectors. Time has come for all of us to join hands for the intellectual and mental development of the future generation of our country. Covid has made it difficult for students to reach classrooms and they are forced to depend on digital classes.

The aim is to move to online classes where students and teachers can communicate directly,” he said. He said no child is deprived of education due to lack of digital equipment. “The enumeration of students who do not have digital or online facilities is being carried out by the education department jointly with local bodies and other departments,” he said.