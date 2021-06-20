STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Care in time of pandemic

It started off as a medicine challenge.

Published: 20th June 2021

By Aathira Haridas
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At the height of second wave of Covid, when the state was going through a health emergency situation, bogged down by the rising number of patients and a dearth of hospital beds, Vattiyoorkavu constituency in Thiruvananthapuram witnessed a novel social experiment. A help desk was started at the constituency dedicated to attending Covid cases reported from the area. An initiative of Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth, the Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency Covid help desk was started after numerous complaints arose from the public on not getting adequate medical support.

It started off as a medicine challenge. The team of experts went to the homes of Covid patients and attended to their medical needs. The purely voluntary work by doctors and volunteers saw as many as 850 Covid patients getting medical treatment in a span of 28 days. Twice the number of cases were handled over the phone. The help desk functioned under the Vattiyoorkavu Youth Brigade (VYBe), a collective of youngsters who were volunteering their services.

One ambulance was bought using the MLA fund and three were arranged separately. A rapid response team was formed in each ward to attend the cases. “Medical support was given to Covid patients who sought our help and when more care was needed they were shifted to hospital. All this was voluntary and a lot of support poured in from various quarters to help us going.

The ambulance was bought for the hospital at Peroorkkada and it was being temporarily used for the Covid help desk. The ambulance has been handed over to the hospital,” the MLA said. The help desk volunteers included four doctors, paramedic staff and 25 volunteers and functioned in association with the Family Health Centre in Kulasekharam.

The help desk functioned in Sasthamangalam, at the Mookambika kindergarten. A rare political camaraderie could also be seen here. The kindergarten which was closed down due to Covid was being run by Gayatri V Nair, the Congress candidate of Kanjirampara who contested in the local body elections. The help desk also partnered with the Indian Medical Association Goes Eco-friendly, the biomedical waste treatment and disposal facility of IMA to dispose of the medical waste. “We wound up the functioning of the help desk as the number of Covid cases was reducing and as we don’t have enough funds to keep the work going,” the MLA added.

