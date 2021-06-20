Trade unions to protest against fuel price hike

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The united forum of trade unions has asked the public to participate in the protest against fuel price hike on June 21. The protest is for 15 minutes starting at 11 am when auto, taxi workers and other participants will halt their vehicles on the road.

In a press meet here on Saturday, the trade union leaders asked the public to join the protest. CITU state president Anathalavattom Anandan, INTUC state general secretary V J Joseph, AITUC state secretary M G Rahul and STU state vice-president Mahin Abubacker attended the press meet. The leaders said the Cente is robbing people in the pandemic time.

While other countries have raised the corporate tax, the Indian government chose to offer tax sops to them. The Centre is taking a favourable stand towards corporates in vaccine manufacturing which resulted in shortage of shots. The leaders said the state gains much less than the Centre from fuel price hike. They asked the workers to register their protest against the anti-people policies of the Centre.