STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Trade unions to protest against fuel price hike

While other countries have raised the corporate tax, the Indian government chose to offer tax sops to them.

Published: 20th June 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Fuel Price

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The united forum of trade unions has asked the public to participate in the protest against fuel price hike on June 21. The protest is for 15 minutes starting at 11 am when auto, taxi workers and other participants will halt their vehicles on the road.

In a press meet here on Saturday, the trade union leaders asked the public to join the protest. CITU state president Anathalavattom Anandan, INTUC state general secretary V J Joseph, AITUC state secretary M G Rahul and STU state vice-president Mahin Abubacker attended the press meet. The leaders said the Cente is robbing people in the pandemic time.

While other countries have raised the corporate tax, the Indian government chose to offer tax sops to them. The Centre is taking a favourable stand towards corporates in vaccine manufacturing which resulted in shortage of shots. The leaders said the state gains much less than the Centre from fuel price hike. They asked the workers to register their protest against the anti-people policies of the Centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fuel price hike
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp