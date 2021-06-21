STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Route numbering system to be implemented in Thiruvananthapuram buses

KSRTC has decided to implement route numbering system for its city service buses on an experimental basis.

Published: 21st June 2021 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

Steering

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has decided to implement route numbering system for its city service buses on an experimental basis.

The decision has been taken on the basis of a report prepared by the management department of Kannur University, in association with the Thiruvananthapuram district administration and the District Tourism Promotion Council, in 2016. 

While the route numbers of buses in Thiruvananthapuram city will begin with 1,2 and 3, buses in Neyyatinakara and Kattakkada will have route numbers beginning with 4 and 5, respectively. Route numbers in Nedumangad will begin with 6 and 7.

For Varkala and Chirayinkeezhu, the route numbers will begin with 8 and 9 respectively.

The colour coding already in place are as follows — Thiruvananthapuram city (blue), Neyyatinkara and Kattakkad taluks (yellow), Nedumangad taluk (green), Varkala and Chiranyinkeezhu taluks (red).

The route number with colour coding will be displayed on the left side of the route board in the bus. The category to which the service belongs - such as City Ordinary (CTY) or City Fast Passenger (CFP) - will be displayed on the right side of the route board. Colour coding has also been implemented in place names on buses.

While City Ordinary buses will display the place name in black and blue, City Fast Passenger will have the place name written in red.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram buses Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp