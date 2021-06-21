Route numbering system to be implemented in Thiruvananthapuram buses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has decided to implement route numbering system for its city service buses on an experimental basis.

The decision has been taken on the basis of a report prepared by the management department of Kannur University, in association with the Thiruvananthapuram district administration and the District Tourism Promotion Council, in 2016.

While the route numbers of buses in Thiruvananthapuram city will begin with 1,2 and 3, buses in Neyyatinakara and Kattakkada will have route numbers beginning with 4 and 5, respectively. Route numbers in Nedumangad will begin with 6 and 7.

For Varkala and Chirayinkeezhu, the route numbers will begin with 8 and 9 respectively.

The colour coding already in place are as follows — Thiruvananthapuram city (blue), Neyyatinkara and Kattakkad taluks (yellow), Nedumangad taluk (green), Varkala and Chiranyinkeezhu taluks (red).

The route number with colour coding will be displayed on the left side of the route board in the bus. The category to which the service belongs - such as City Ordinary (CTY) or City Fast Passenger (CFP) - will be displayed on the right side of the route board. Colour coding has also been implemented in place names on buses.

While City Ordinary buses will display the place name in black and blue, City Fast Passenger will have the place name written in red.