STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Short-term training programme for frontline warriors begins in Thiruvananthapuram

The goal of the programme is to equip more health professionals from the non-medical field in COVID containment activities.

Published: 21st June 2021 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Frontline Workers

Coronavirus Frontline Workers (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A short-term training programme for Covid Frontline warriors commenced on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event online. 

Six special training programmes have been started at 111 centres across the country, including Thiruvananthapuram. The event is organised as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. 

The goal of the programme is to equip more health professionals from the non-medical field in Covid containment activities.

The project is being implemented in the district by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the State Skills Development Mission in association with the district skill council. 

In his inaugural address, the Prime Minister said that training will be imparted to one lakh youth in the country within three months.

Training is provided in the areas of home care support, basic care support, advanced care support, emergency care support, sample collection support and medical equipment support.

The first batch of 20 people will be imparted training in the general duty assistant course at the Prime Minister’s Skill centre at Pravachambalam, Thiruvananthapuram and at the centre at Kowdiar. 

The online inauguration ceremony was held at the Thiruvananthapuram centre. District Collector Navjot Khosa, District Development Commissioner Vinay Goel, Assistant Collector Shwetha Nagarkotty, Chackai ITI Principal Shamim Baker, District School Officer S Lumina and Nikhil Jose, CEO of the National Skill Development Corporation attended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Thiruvananthapuram coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp