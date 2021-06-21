Short-term training programme for frontline warriors begins in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A short-term training programme for Covid Frontline warriors commenced on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event online.

Six special training programmes have been started at 111 centres across the country, including Thiruvananthapuram. The event is organised as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

The goal of the programme is to equip more health professionals from the non-medical field in Covid containment activities.

The project is being implemented in the district by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the State Skills Development Mission in association with the district skill council.

In his inaugural address, the Prime Minister said that training will be imparted to one lakh youth in the country within three months.

Training is provided in the areas of home care support, basic care support, advanced care support, emergency care support, sample collection support and medical equipment support.

The first batch of 20 people will be imparted training in the general duty assistant course at the Prime Minister’s Skill centre at Pravachambalam, Thiruvananthapuram and at the centre at Kowdiar.

The online inauguration ceremony was held at the Thiruvananthapuram centre. District Collector Navjot Khosa, District Development Commissioner Vinay Goel, Assistant Collector Shwetha Nagarkotty, Chackai ITI Principal Shamim Baker, District School Officer S Lumina and Nikhil Jose, CEO of the National Skill Development Corporation attended.