Thiruvananthapuram Police arrest 19-year-old for sexually abusing woman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a teenager for sexually abusing a woman after giving her a marriage promise.

Sujan, 19, of Kottappuram near Vizhinjam, was arrested by Kazhakuttam police from his relative’s house near Poonthura, where he was hiding.

The police said the teenager entrapped the woman in January. After promising to marry her, he allegedly subjected the woman to sexual abuse and then went into hiding.

The police got information about the hideout of the accused recently and arrested him from Poonthura.

The accused was presented before the local court, which remanded him to judicial custody.